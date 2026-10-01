Blu DeTiger: Shock! (Music, Labor and Gender with Clara Latham)

Bass virtuoso, DJ, and producer Blu DeTiger joins Dr. Clara Latham, music scholar at The New School, for a conversation about groove, gender, and the work behind making music look effortless.

Taking Blu’s “SHOCK!” as a starting point, we explore her fluency in disco and funk, the coordination involved in DJing while playing bass, and the blurry line between music as work and music as play. Along the way, we consider why labor-saving technologies sometimes create more work, what makes a turntable an instrument rather than an appliance, and how women musicians challenge expectations about skill, sexuality, and who gets taken seriously.