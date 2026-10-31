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861: Brenda Storch Argues Chicago Might Be America’s Mexican Food Capital

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on October 31, 2026

Brenda Storch has spent nearly two decades writing about Mexican food as something bigger than what’s on the plate. The Chicago-based writer behind La Vitamina T is an Eater Chicago contributor and a voice in Netflix’s Taco Chronicles. She joins Matt to talk about her amazing city, the relationship you build with your taquero, and what is exciting her outside of Mexican cuisine. We get into chiles en nogada as five centuries of history on one plate and why Chicago—not LA, not Texas—might be America’s most underrated Mexican food city.

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