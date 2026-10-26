858: Los Angeles Times Restaurant Critic Bill Addison Has a New Favorite Restaurant

Bill Addison is back on the show. The Los Angeles Times restaurant critic and his colleague Jenn Harris just revealed the 2026 edition of the 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles and it’s really good. Matt and Bill dig into how two critics turn hundreds of meals into a ranking, the big themes of the year, the new number one, and what’s changed since Bill gave up his anonymity. Plus we talk about covering all of California and whether restaurant criticism still moves the needle in 2026.

And it’s the return of Three Things, where Aliza and Matt discuss what’s interesting to them in the world of food including Aliza visits Paris with stops at Best Tofu , Montezuma Café , and Waly Fay . Matt talks about TASTE’s new podcast, Eye Level . The debut episode drops on Thursday! Also: Two great new coffees from Quills and Pascal , and The Perfect Pizza is Maurizio Leo’s great new book, and he will be live at Rizzoli Bookstore in New York on December 10.

Read: The 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles

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