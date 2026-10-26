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1013. – Chris & Jason

By How Long Gone

12:59 AM EDT on October 26, 2026

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in New York, and Jason is in Austin, TX. We chat about the discovery of undershirts, Sacha Baron Cohen's unwanted extreme press push, Jason sitting next to Joe Rogan at the Texas-Ole Miss game, Cybertaxis taking over Austin, drinking all your favorite alcohols in one night, Jason possibly having grown an inch, the benefits of Styrofoam, JAY-Z ticket sales, and Chris preparing to see a Dashboard Confessional matinee followed by courtside seats at the Knicks game.

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