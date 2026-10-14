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852: Washington Post Food Critic Elazar Sontag on His First Big Best Restaurants List

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on October 14, 2026

Elazar Sontag published a cookbook at 18, ran Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants list in his mid-twenties, and (last fall) succeeded Tom Sietsema as the Washington Post’s food critic—with no disguise required. He joins us to talk all about his inaugural best restaurants list, which is firmly an Elazar list and likely causing some debate in and around DC. We also talk about bringing back star ratings, his many travels to Virginia and Maryland, and much more with one of my favorite voices in modern food writing. It was a real treat to have Elazar in the studio. 

Read: The 40 Best Restaurants In and Around Washington D.C.

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