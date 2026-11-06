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1018. – Medium Build

By How Long Gone

2:59 AM EST on November 6, 2026

Nick Carpenter, aka Medium Build, is a musician from all over and currently splits his time between Nashville and Los Angeles. We spoke with him from his home in Glendale about the end of the manosphere, Chris goes to a restaurant in Montreal, justice for Moby, playing in Milwaukee the night they won the World Series, and they won while he was on stage (not in a good way), moving to Alaska in 2016 and discovering deep house, shared custody of dogs with his exes, Nick and Chris' drug bottoms, Alaskan sex polycules, Nick gives Jason some mashup ideas, his role in Role Model's life, if Amy Winehouse were alive today she'd be anti-vax, pondering the blue wave's effect on music, the future of guitars, and reminiscing about the crunked-up era of hip-hop.

instagram.com/mediumbuild

twitter.com/donetodeath

twitter.com/themjeans

howlonggone.com

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