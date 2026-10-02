1003. – Dylan Jones

Dylan Jones is a journalist and author. He edited GQ in the UK from 1999 to 2021, as well as i-D and Arena. He’s written several books, and his newest, Table Hopping, is out in time for Christmas. We chat with him from his home in London about Parisian chocolat, the Outkast Waffle House collaboration, how long he waits to try a new restaurant after it opens, F&B options at the Hollywood Bowl, why one shouldn’t remark on the food at a “meetings” restaurant, the hierarchy of seating at a horseshoe-style bar, what he was wearing in 1987, how many members’ clubs he’s a member of, La Colombe d’Or in the south of France, pan-Asian clubstaurants, the “second-best answer” you can give someone, the best name-dropper in London, our mutual DJ friends, and we analyze those who argue for sport.

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