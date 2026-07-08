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Zoh Amba

Amba on reclaiming Tennessee pride, fireflies, reinvention, devotional music, and seeking wisdom within artist interviews.

By Music Person

5:00 AM EDT on July 8, 2026

Zoh Amba from New York City and Kingsport, Tennessee. Zoh and Dylan discuss reclaiming Tennessee pride, fireflies, reinvention, devotional music, seeking wisdom within artist interviews, and keeping what’s precious close to your chest. + Zoh gives a letter of recommendation. Artists we mentioned:Wednesday, Michael Chapman, Bridget St. John, Jim White, the Dirty Three, Jason Molina, PJ Harvey, Courtney Barnett, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett, Kim Deal, Le Tigre, John Prine, Drive By Truckers.Follow Music Person on Instagram at @musicpersonpodcast.Subscribe to the Music Person Quarterly on Substack. It's a listening companion to the podcast that takes you even deeper into the music life. Featuring playlists, album reccs, guest posts from music friends, Dylan's blog, and behind-the-scenes insights.Find more illuminating podcasts on the ⁠⁠⁠⁠Talkhouse Podcast Network⁠⁠⁠⁠. Visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠talkhouse.com⁠⁠⁠⁠ to read essays, reviews, and more. Follow @talkhouse on ⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Bluesky⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter (X)⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Threads⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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