985. – Jerry Stahl

Jerry Stahl is a writer best known for his 1995 memoir of addiction, Permanent Midnight. Gonzo Neurotic, his new collection of essays over the years, is out next month. We chat with him from his home in L.A. about Jason’s time in Sea Ranch, how Jerry landed in suburbia, working at Hustler magazine while living at the YMCA in Columbus, Ohio, how writing is the only job you can do fucked up, naked, and alone at three in the morning, The Joe Rogan Experience, shadowing Mickey Rourke for two weeks in New Orleans, Cindy Crawford treating his Miami sunburn, heroin nods and fentanyl folds, Playboy magazine and the new cocaine, selling yourself on the internet, the life of a profiler, and leaning into a terrible interview.instagram.com/somejerrystahltwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices