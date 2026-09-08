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LONER LEGENDS V

By Emil Amos' Drifter's Sympathy

11:37 AM EDT on September 8, 2026

Episode Info

  • Season7
  • Episode57

This episode of Loner Legends is one of the most important casts in this series because we get to bring a true punk god back from the dead, honor his complexities and raise him up to his rightful place in history. Adrian Borland sat side by side with Robert Smith in the mission to refine and define the landscape of post-punk... but one boy ended up changing the world and the other was locked away in a madhouse.

After creating the first home-recorded punk record in history with The Outsiders, Adrian forged the pioneering band The Sound and then made industrial/experimental history with Second Layer. Hopefully this cast gets more eyes on his singular, fiery spirit and hips people to one of the greatest, lesser-known artists of the 1980's.

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