992. – Chris & Jason

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in New York, and Jason is home in L.A. We chat about finding an N95 mask in an old pocket, Jason's thirst for milk deepening, Chris going to the U.S. Open of tennis, Bethenny Frankel at Burning Man, Kanye West continuing to quietly pack stadiums, the Serena Williams reunion tour putters out, Chris' birthday present for Jason, Dries Van Noten hand soap, Chris discovering a new restaurant app, Phoebe Bridgers and the Gallagher brothers stun in Venice, the Wheel of Fortune announcer caught browsing on the plane, getting caught using a Flock camera to spy on your ex, and Chris thinking the new Emma Cline book was good.

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