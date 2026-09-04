991. – Chris & Jason

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in New York, and Jason is back home in L.A. We chat about influencers ruining the U.S. Open of tennis, reverse-engineering Soho House, Chris being bullish on Ohio, stick season not coming soon enough, what it must feel like when flight attendants finally memorize their lines, Sarah McLachlan’s beauty and the odd Rolling Stone digital cover, the even odder Lollapalooza Mumbai poster, the pros and cons of having 11 people in your musical act, I Love Boosters, Jason never getting that Irish spice bag, and nature taking over Jason’s home in his absence.

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