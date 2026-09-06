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New York, New York with Lin-Manuel Miranda

By Blank Check with Griffin & David

12:00 AM EDT on September 6, 2026

Start spreadin' the news, we're podding today...

Broadway icon (and newly minted Disney Legend!) Lin-Manuel Miranda joins us to talk about what is possibly Scorsese's biggest bounce - 1977's New York, New York.

Cocaine, unchecked ambition, and a misguided attempt to try and get Liza Minnelli to do improv led Marty to some dark places. But hey - at least Robert De Niro learned how to play the saxophone! Expect lots of Broadway talk on this episode - with, of course, much props to the "Homie John Kander."

Check out the Disney Legends alongside Lin

Read Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You

Watch Mick respond to Mulaney 

Watch The Songwriters: An Evening with The Homie John Kander & Fred Ebb

Read Colored Lights

Check out The Drama Bookshop

Theme from Blank Check, Blank Check Produced and mixed by “Synth Horn Savant" Kyle Joseph

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