It's taken a long time for The Womack Sisters to realize their vision, but with the help of Daptone Records and their producer, Bosco Mann, their debut album has finally arrived. Listen in as Zeimani, Kucha, and BG Womack discuss their journey with Carmel Holt, and how they stayed firmly committed to their understanding of musical legacy as a responsibility and an honor.

***

We are so thankful to Qobuz for their generous support of SHEROES and invite you to listen to The Womack Sisters' new album in high resolution audio on their platform - which is one of the most artist-friendly, human-curated music streaming services available. Use this link for a free 30-day trial: qob.uz/sheroes