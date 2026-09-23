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999. – Chris & Jason

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on September 23, 2026

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in Palo Alto, and Jason is home in L.A. We chat about Chris’ time off campus, a local lemonade stand that accepts digital tips, Jason driving Chris around in his car for the first time in a while, some celebrity sightings at the Chateau, what’s up with Don Toliver? Is Skims a clothing company or Kardashian merch? Jason in the new J.Crew Barn Jacket campaign with Ryan Beatty and Scottie Pippen, we show love to Stephen Dorff, Chris explores the Jo Koy Netflix special, millennial music supervision continuing with HBO’s Youth, what are you supposed to do when a robot walks out at Vogue World Milan? Shareable gym journeys, and would you let Tom Cruise pick your baby up without asking?

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