Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

Transmissions :: Matt Baldwin

The psychotherapist takes us on a psychedelic guitar journey.

By Aquarium Drunkard's Transmissions

3:00 AM EDT on September 23, 2026

Episode Info

  • Season12
  • Episode14

Welcome back to Aquarium Drunkard Transmissions. This week on the show, guitarist and psychotherapist Matt Baldwin, who is here to teach you How To Play Guitar. 

OK, not exactly. But Baldwin is the author of How To Play Guitar, a series of zines that have been collected into a handsome book edition. If you’re just picking up the instrument, well, Baldwin isn’t writing about how to play a C chord or run scales. 

These aren’t “how to” guides so much as “why to” prompts, stressing intuition over technique, dismissal of music industry norms, and the imperative to hone a singular, personal philosophy regarding the instrument—think Captain Beefheart’s “Ten Commandments of Playing Guitar.” 

Baldwin is just as likely to devote page space to warning about being on time to the gig, stressing moral and internal rectitude, and the exposing dangers of social media as he is to dispense tips like “stop using a flat pick” and “play banjo for a while”—both solid tactical suggestions he espouses.

When he’s not writing or exploring ketamine therapies, Baldwin makes music himself. His latest LP is called Welcome to Your Pool, a wonderfully languid set of instrumentals housed in a fully 3D lenticular cover sleeve—it’s a wonder to listen to, but also just a wonder to see.

On October 3rd, Baldwin will perform at one of my favorite Los Angeles places, the Philosophical Research Society, with fellow traveler Imaad Wasif. In this talk, we discuss his own guitar journey, the paranormal, John Fahey, Philip K Dick, and much more. Dive in: the water is fine.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

842: Danny Meyer on the Pain of Eater Deathwatch; Playing Cat and Mouse with Sam Sifton

This Is TASTE
September 23, 2026
Podcast

999. – Chris & Jason

How Long Gone
September 23, 2026
Podcast

841: Carla Hall Doesn’t Need a Holiday to Bake Something Special 

This Is TASTE
September 21, 2026
Podcast

998. – Chris & Jason

How Long Gone
September 21, 2026
Podcast

The King of Comedy with Stavros Halkias

Blank Check with Griffin & David
September 20, 2026
Podcast

840: Mohamed Attia Sold Street Smoothies in Times Square. Now He Shapes Vending Policy.

This Is TASTE
September 19, 2026