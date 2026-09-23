842: Danny Meyer on the Pain of Eater Deathwatch; Playing Cat and Mouse with Sam Sifton

Danny Meyer built Union Square Hospitality Group on a promise: he’d never close a restaurant. Then he closed one, and it changed how he thinks and writes about leadership. Twenty years after the release of his influential book Setting the Table, Meyer returns with a terrific new memoir, What Could Possibly Go Right?, and he joins us to talk about failure, scaling culture across 700 restaurants, walking back his progressive no-tipping experiment, and what it feels like to hand the reins of his own company to someone else.

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