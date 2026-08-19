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Johanna Samuels

Johanna Samuels on her new record called ⁠Sorry Kid⁠, morally complex endings, having a panic attack at Moulin Rouge, and going to movies by yourself.

By That's How I Remember It

5:00 AM EDT on August 19, 2026

Johanna Samuels is my guest on this episode of That’s How I Remember It. Johanna first hit my radar with her awesome 2023 release Bystander, produced by long-time friend of the pod Josh Kaufman. Now she’s got a fantastic new record called Sorry Kid coming out this week and we talked about that as well as waterbugs, morally complex endings, having a panic attack at Moulin Rouge, going to movies by yourself, and Blue vs. Pinkerton. As always, I had a blast talking to Johanna, it’s a great episode. Please listen and subscribe!

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