824: Deadass Beekeeping and Beyond with Gecile Fojas and Anthony Virey 

Gecile Fojas and Anthony Virey are the team behind HOSE New York, a creative R&D studio observing systems that shape culture, ecology, and consumption. Their projects include the honey brand Deadass Beekeeping, the beverages pop-up Palate Service, and the Listening Apiary and Hive Theory, an installation and live radio show streaming the sounds of their beehives at Wave Farm art park. Gecile and Anthony stopped by the studio to talk about the ethos and systems driving their many creative processes. Subscribe to This Is TASTE: ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠, ⁠⁠YouTubeLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices