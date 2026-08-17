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Newport Folk Festival 2026 Scene Report

By Music Person

5:00 AM EDT on August 17, 2026

Join host Dylan Tupper Rupert as she experiences her first Newport Folk Festival, during the weekend of July 24-26, 2026. Featuring musings, appearances, and performances by/about: Jenn Pelly, Eleanor Petry, Kareem Rahma, Hayley Williams, Remi Wolf, Wednesday, Madi Diaz, Morgan Nagler, Medium Build, This Is Lorelei, Victoria from the street, Ben from the crowd, the I Hate Mayonnaise Guy, Gillian Welch, David Rawlings, Tyler Ballgame, Styrofoam Winos, Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band, Dove Ellis, Kelly Taylor, Father John Misty, Kathleen Edwards, Case Oats, Spencer Tweedy, Ian O’Neill from Deer Tick, Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff, Kevin Morby, Waxahatchee, Amy Helm, Joan Baez, Brandi Carlile, John C. Reilly, and Dave Matthews.Follow Music Person on Instagram at @musicpersonpodcast.Subscribe to the Music Person Quarterly on Substack. It's a listening companion to the podcast that takes you even deeper into the music life. Featuring playlists, album reccs, guest posts from music friends, Dylan's blog, and behind-the-scenes insights.Find more illuminating podcasts on the ⁠⁠⁠⁠Talkhouse Podcast Network⁠⁠⁠⁠. Visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠talkhouse.com⁠⁠⁠⁠ to read essays, reviews, and more. Follow @talkhouse on ⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Bluesky⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter (X)⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Threads⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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