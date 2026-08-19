Transmissions :: Fred Thomas

Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

Episode Info Season 12

Episode 9

Welcome back to Transmissions with Jason P. Woodbury. This week on the show, another talk that spun out of our Big Ears hang out, a conversation with a journeyman musician Fred Thomas. Even if you don’t know Thomas’ name, you’ve heard him: In the ‘90s, he was responsible for the math rock band Chore; from there, he joined up with Warren Defever’s genre bending indie rock outfit His Name Is Alive, alongside groups like Lovesick and his own band Saturday Looks Good To Me, who melded Detroit R&B and soul to twee indie pop. Thomas has stayed busy too: in addition to his solo albums and archival projects from Saturday Looks Good to Me—more on that in this talk—he’s a member of Winged Wheel, alongside Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth, who are responsible for one of our favorite albums of 2026, Desert So Green. And you may have seen him as a guest musician with Detroit post-punks Protomartyr ahead of the release of their new album, Hotel Usona, out September 25th on Domino Records. And then there’s Idle Ray, Mighty Clouds, and so many more projects. In addition to all that, Thomas is also a prolific writer about music, namely for the Allmusic guide. All this makes him an ideal guest for Transmissions—an artist who isn’t hemmed in by any single genre. We spoke with Thomas out at Big Ears in Knoxville—and as was the case with last week’s Dust-to-Digital episode, we reconvened after Big Ears to tape a proper chat. Transmissions editor Andrew Horton joins in as co-host for this one, as he has unique insight into Thomas’ electronic efforts: Horton released one of Thomas’ many projects, All Energy Must Continue Upward, on his great label, Good Glass Records. From pre-fame adventures with Andrew WK to his work as a music writer, from Ethio-jazz to house music, this conversation runs a wide game. So here it is, presented this week on Aquarium Drunkard Transmissions, produced in collaboration with the Talkhouse Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices