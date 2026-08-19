Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

Transmissions :: Fred Thomas

Indie rock journeyman Fred Thomas on a long life making music.

By Aquarium Drunkard's Transmissions

3:00 AM EDT on August 19, 2026

Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

Episode Info

  • Season12
  • Episode9
Welcome back to Transmissions with Jason P. Woodbury. This week on the show, another talk that spun out of our Big Ears hang out, a conversation with a journeyman musician Fred Thomas. Even if you don’t know Thomas’ name, you’ve heard him: In the ‘90s, he was responsible for the math rock band Chore; from there, he joined up with Warren Defever’s genre bending indie rock outfit His Name Is Alive, alongside groups like Lovesick and his own band Saturday Looks Good To Me, who melded Detroit R&B and soul to twee indie pop. Thomas has stayed busy too: in addition to his solo albums and archival projects from Saturday Looks Good to Me—more on that in this talk—he’s a member of Winged Wheel, alongside Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth, who are responsible for one of our favorite albums of 2026, Desert So Green. And you may have seen him as a guest musician with Detroit post-punks Protomartyr ahead of the release of their new album, Hotel Usona, out September 25th on Domino Records. And then there’s Idle Ray, Mighty Clouds, and so many more projects. In addition to all that, Thomas is also a prolific writer about music, namely for the Allmusic guide. All this makes him an ideal guest for Transmissions—an artist who isn’t hemmed in by any single genre. We spoke with Thomas out at Big Ears in Knoxville—and as was the case with last week’s Dust-to-Digital episode, we reconvened after Big Ears to tape a proper chat. Transmissions editor Andrew Horton joins in as co-host for this one, as he has unique insight into Thomas’ electronic efforts: Horton released one of Thomas’ many projects, All Energy Must Continue Upward, on his great label, Good Glass Records. From pre-fame adventures with Andrew WK to his work as a music writer, from Ethio-jazz to house music, this conversation runs a wide game. So here it is, presented this week on Aquarium Drunkard Transmissions, produced in collaboration with the Talkhouse Podcast Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

824: Deadass Beekeeping and Beyond with Gecile Fojas and Anthony Virey 

This Is TASTE
August 19, 2026
Podcast

985. – Jerry Stahl

How Long Gone
August 19, 2026
Podcast

Newport Folk Festival 2026 Scene Report

Music Person
August 17, 2026
Podcast

823: Interpol’s Daniel Kessler: Guitarist, Restaurateur, Spanish Food Freak

This Is TASTE
August 17, 2026
Podcast

984. – Chris & Jason

How Long Gone
August 17, 2026
Podcast

Mean Streets with Miriam Bale

Blank Check with Griffin & David
August 16, 2026