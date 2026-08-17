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823: Interpol’s Daniel Kessler: Guitarist, Restaurateur, Spanish Food Freak

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on August 17, 2026

Daniel Kessler is a guitarist and founding member of Interpol, one of New York’s defining bands. He also helped build Bergen Hill—a beloved Carroll Gardens crudo bar he conceived from scratch with Ravi DeRossi—and quietly became a fixture of the city’s cocktail and natural wine scene. On the eve of Interpol’s eighth album, This Mirror Weighs a Ton, Kessler joins us to talk about what turned a late-night bar regular into a serious eater, eating between Barcelona and the East Village, and remembering the early 2000s NYC food scene.Subscribe to This Is TASTE: ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠, ⁠⁠YouTubeLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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