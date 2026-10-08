Your LAVA Is Not Your PLOT

You know what your story is about. You know why it matters to you. You might even have a deeply personal, emotionally powerful idea at its center. But here's the question: Do you actually have a plot?

This week on The Screenwriting Life, Meg LeFauve, Lorien McKenna, and Joe Forte dig into one of the most essential distinctions in storytelling: the difference between your lava, the emotional truth burning underneath your story, and your plot, the choices, actions, and obstacles that bring that truth to life.

Too often, writers mistake one for the other. They know what they want to say, but struggle to figure out what actually happens. Or they build an elaborate series of events without understanding the emotional engine driving them. Either way, the result can be the same: a story that feels stuck, repetitive, or disconnected from what made you want to write it in the first place.

Through personal writing experiences, practical examples, and an exploration of how stories develop, Meg, Lorien, and Joe unpack why lava and plot are equally essential, but fundamentally different.

They discuss how to identify the emotional core of your story without getting trapped inside it, why your protagonist's choices are crucial to generating plot, how to create an engine that keeps a story moving, and why sometimes the hardest part of writing is letting go of the version of the story you originally imagined.

The conversation also explores the differences between building stories for features and television, finding momentum when a project isn't working, and learning to recognize when you're exploring something emotionally meaningful versus actually moving your narrative forward.

Because your lava might be the reason you need to tell the story. But your plot is what allows an audience to experience it.

Whether you're struggling with an outline, lost in Act Two, or trying to figure out why a deeply personal project isn't coming together, this episode will help you reconnect with the heart of your story and figure out what needs to happen next.

You are not alone. Keep writing.

Looking for more support on your writing journey? Join Meg and Lorien inside ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TSL Workshops⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

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The Screenwriting Life is produced and edited by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Alex Alcheh.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

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