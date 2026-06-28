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WALL-E with David Ehrlich

By Blank Check with Griffin & David

12:00 AM EDT on June 28, 2026

Put on your pod-day clothes, there's lots of world out there! We're joined by David Ehrlich to discuss WALL-E this week - a film many consider to be Stanton's (and Pixar's) crowning achievement, and a film David Ehrlich's son has watched upwards of a million times. Join us for a long-ranging conversation that includes context around Disney's 2006 acquisition of Pixar, discussion about the film's depiction of humans, and speculation about the mental health of robots.Read: Frankie Muniz Hasn’t Spoken to Hilary Duff in 22 Years, Says Her Mom Interfered in ‘Agent Cody Banks’ Casting and ‘It Pissed Me Off’: ‘I Regret Not Staying Friends With Her’Check out Erlich’s Review of Lee Cornin’s The MummyListen to Griffin on Podcast Like It’s Talking About Monsters Inc.Read Ehrlich’s Interview with StantonRead Ehrlich’s piece on Alamo DrafthouseListen to Ben discuss his good friend Johnny5 on The Flop HouseCool Dad Raising Daughter On Media That Will Put Her Entirely Out Of Touch With Her GenerationSign up for Check Book, the Blank Check newsletter featuring even more “real nerdy shit” to feed your pop culture obsession. Dossier excerpts, film biz AND burger reports, and even more exclusive content you won’t want to miss out on.Join our Patreon for franchise commentaries and bonus episodes.Follow us @blankcheckpod on Twitter, Instagram, Threads and Facebook! Buy some real nerdy merchConnect with other Blankies on our Reddit or DiscordFor anything else, check out BlankCheckPod.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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