Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

Julian McCamman of Victoryland, from New York City. Julian and Dylan discuss opening for LCD Soundsystem, Y2K-era NYC indie rock, industry shows, being from San Diego (derogatory), moving to Philly to make music, moving away from Philly to make music, ambition, shadow selves, sex, and performance.

+ Julian gets something off his chest.

Artists we mentioned:

Blood, Deerhunter, Beach House, LCD Soundsystem, Postal Service, Dntel, Between the Buried and Me, Being Dead, Florry, Kurt Vile, Brandi Carlile, Ryan Davis, YHWH Nailgun.