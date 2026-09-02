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Podcast

Victoryland

By Music Person

9:31 AM EDT on September 2, 2026

Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

Julian McCamman of Victoryland, from New York City. Julian and Dylan discuss opening for LCD Soundsystem, Y2K-era NYC indie rock, industry shows, being from San Diego (derogatory), moving to Philly to make music, moving away from Philly to make music, ambition, shadow selves, sex, and performance.

+ Julian gets something off his chest.

Artists we mentioned:

Blood, Deerhunter, Beach House, LCD Soundsystem, Postal Service, Dntel, Between the Buried and Me, Being Dead, Florry, Kurt Vile, Brandi Carlile, Ryan Davis, YHWH Nailgun.

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