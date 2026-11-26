Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

​ ⁨@tuneyards⁩ front woman Merrill Garbus joins artist and Northeastern University professor of art and design Jiabao Li for a conversation about sexual power dynamics, pleasure, motherhood and the subversion of dominant cultural narratives.

Taking Tune-Yards’ remarkably intimate song “Powa” as a point of departure, we explore Li’s Sentient Clit project, which uses menstrual stem cells to reimagine an organ devoted to pleasure. The conversation also touches on motherhood as a creative force, the intersection of biotechnology and feminist art, and our collective responsibility to the natural world through the Tune-Yards songs “Limelight” and “Water Fountain.”

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