Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

Transmissions :: Shabazz Palaces

Ishmael Butler takes on a journey through time.

By Aquarium Drunkard's Transmissions

3:00 AM EDT on October 27, 2026

Episode Info

  • Season12
  • Episode19

One of the pet theories we've nursed on this show is that music allows the right listener to do something like travel through time. Or, maybe, a better way to say it would be: music allows us a way to step briefly outside of the experience linear time.

Our guest this week on the show, Ishmael Butler of Shabazz Palaces and Digable Planets, is used to swimming in waters where science fiction weirdness and musical expression mingle. Shabazz Palaces' new album, It’s a Style Sport, represents a new high water mark for the Seattle-based rapper; at once memoiristic and mystical, it’s a strange and beguiling listen. This week, he joins Transmissions host Jason P. Woodbury to discuss basketball, his "Afro-fractal" artistic approach, the influence of artists like the Cocteau Twins, and of course, that goofy old standby: what's it like being a middle aged guy in rap?

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

Nobody’s Ever Asked Me That: Clara Mann

The brilliant English singer-songwriter, whose new album Wishbone is out now, opens up about love, tattoos, ghosts, mountain-climbing and more.

October 27, 2026
Podcast

858: Los Angeles Times Restaurant Critic Bill Addison Has a New Favorite Restaurant

This Is TASTE
October 26, 2026
Podcast

1013. – Chris & Jason

How Long Gone
October 26, 2026
Podcast

Cape Fear with Eva Anderson

Blank Check with Griffin & David
October 25, 2026
Podcast

857: Cake Zine: Spoiled Rotten

This Is TASTE
October 23, 2026
Podcast

1012. – Kings of Leon

How Long Gone
October 23, 2026