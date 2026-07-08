Transmissions :: Lenny Kaye

Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

Episode Info Season 12

Episode 3

Welcome back to Aquarium Drunkard Transmissions with Jason P. Woodbury. There are certain artists who straddle the line between music and prose, between songwriting and music writing. Think of Ira Kaplan from Yo La Tengo, who spent his early years as a rock journalist, or the doomed Peter Laughner, or even Lester Bangs, who cranked out a couple of raucous singles on Ork Records in addition to his pioneering criticism. Then there are the patron saints of this dual discipline: Patti Smith and today’s guest, her longtime collaborator Lenny Kaye. Kaye’s creative output is kaleidoscopic: he’s a founding member of the Patti Smith Group, bringing his slashing guitar style to classic records like Horses; he curated the legendary rock & roll compilation Nuggets: Original Artyfacts of the First Psychedelic Era; he’s produced records for artists like Jessi Colter, Allen Ginsberg, and Suzanne Vega; and he’s written a number of books, including one about Waylon Jennings, Waylon: An Autobiography, and Lightning Striking: Ten Transformative Moments in Rock and Roll – An Insider's Exploration of the Crossroads That Shaped Music. Lenny is with us today to discuss Goin’ Local, his first proper solo album, out July 17 on Yep Roc Records. Cut with his longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan and featuring Lenny’s longtime creative partner Patti Smith, Goin’ Local brings a little country & western, a little garage rock, a little folk, and lots of psychedelic energy to the table.Kaye joined us to discuss the new record, his roots in science fiction fandom, getting mystical with Jessi Colter, the queen of outlaw country, and the time your humble host asked Lenny if he could sample one of his songs. Lightning is striking—it’s time for Lenny Kaye on Transmissions. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices