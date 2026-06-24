Transmissions :: Don Was

Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

Episode Info Season 12

Episode 1

Hello and welcome to Aquarium Drunkard Transmissions with Jason P. Woodbury, presented by the Talkhouse Podcast Network. We're kicking off our new season with a fantastic guest: Don Was. Was' CV is stunning. In addition to his genre-bending work with Was (Not Was), Don has collaborated with some of the most respected artists in music history: Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, The Rolling Stones, The B-52s, Ringo Starr, Roy Orbison…the list could go on. These days, you can find Don with his band, The Pan-Detroit Ensemble, whose latest album is called Groove in the Face of Adversity, and behind the desk at Blue Note Records—he’s been the president of the legendary jazz label since 2011. But Don has joined us today to talk about one of his very first recording projects: Ted Lucas' Impossible Love, an unheard album he cut with the cult Detroit songwriter in 1979. Impossible Love is part of Third Man Records’ new collection of Lucas gold, Images of Life. Following their reissue of his stoned folk classic 1975 LP, Third Man Records has unlocked the vault, offering a comprehensive look at one of the late ’60s and ’70s’ most dynamic Detroit talents. Spanning Lucas’ career, the set includes recordings by Lucas’ early regional sensations like The Spike Drivers, The Misty Wizards, and The Horny Toads, acoustic demos, and his long-lost second album, produced by Was. Don joined us to discuss his time with Ted–including a disastrous gig they played with Black Sabbath—and help us uncover this lost Motor City counter culture story. And that’s not all—Don also reflected on his work with the late bandmate Bob Weir, the legacy of the Dead, and of course, his work on Garth Brooks’ ill-fated 1999 Chris Gaines project. That's right: we went there. So roll up your sleeves and let's get to it, Don Was on Transmissions.