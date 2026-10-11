The Last Temptation of Christ with Jamelle Bouie

The controversy. The incredible Peter Gabriel score. The Last Temptation of Christ. This week, Jamelle Bouie returns to Blank Check to talk about Scorsese's long-gestating passion project, and David gets to geek out about the history of Christianity. None of us are particularly religious - yet we all find this movie profoundly moving. God bless Marty, man.

Get your livestream tickets now and watch our Scorsese-spectacular via live show your fellow Blankies LIVE, or on VOD after (for a limited time).

Get Tickets to Blank Check Presents: The Garbage Pail Kids Movie on Sun, Oct 25, 7:30pm at the Refocus Film Festival in Iowa City

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