The Age of Innocence with Libby Watson

Join us this week as we step into the Gilded Age with 1993's The Age of Innocence, an unexpected swerve from the guy who just directed Goodfellas and Cape Fear. But, as many film bros on Letterboxd will say - hot take, this is actually Scorsese's "most violent" movie! Libby Watson of the What's All This Then? podcast graces us with her presence, encouraging much discussion of British things, including Griffin's ancestral connection to the Wobbles and Miriam Margoyles' many appearances on Graham Norton. And, of course, there's much Dan Lewis discussion.

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