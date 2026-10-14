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Podcast

Sam & Louise Sullivan

By Music Person

5:00 AM EDT on October 14, 2026

Sam & Louise Sullivan from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Sam, Louise and Dylan discuss West Coast produce, water ice, the Historic New Jersey scene, their special button boy, rent, teaching, channeling Australian abundance, married person privilege, passing The Girls Test, our absolute hero Luke Combs, and Lent.

+ Sam and Louise get something off their chests.

Artists we mentioned:

Star Moles, Babe Rainbow, Kevin Basco, Rubber Band Gun, Jockstrap, Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Dior, John Mayer, Margaret Glaspy, John Andrews & the Yawns, Kolb, Sam Amidon, Beth Orton, Charli XCX, Raspberries, Nick Lowe, Eduardo Mateo, Hannah Cohen, Feist, Luke Combs, Marren Morris, Cody Johnson. 

Follow Music Person on Instagram at @musicpersonpodcast.

Subscribe to the Music Person Quarterly on Substack. It's a listening companion to the podcast that takes you even deeper into the music life. Featuring playlists, album reccs, guest posts from music friends, Dylan's blog, and behind-the-scenes insights.

Find more illuminating podcasts on the ⁠⁠⁠⁠Talkhouse Podcast Network⁠⁠⁠⁠. 

Visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠talkhouse.com⁠⁠⁠⁠ to read essays, reviews, and more. 

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