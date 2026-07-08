Robyn Hitchcock is my best on this episode of That’s How I Remember It. Robyn has a great new book out called Stranded in the Future, which details his life in the years between 1968 and 1978. He also has an excellent new record The Confuser, which is his 25th solo record. We talked about all of that as well as his ability to remember birthdays, astrology, writing hungover, Trout Mask Replica, seeing Dylan at Isle of Wight in 1969, spanners, and much much more. I was thrilled to have the chance to talk to Robyn and it turned out great. Listen and subscribe!
Podcast
Robyn Hitchcock
Robyn Hitchcock on his ability to remember birthdays, astrology, writing hungover, and seeing Dylan at Isle of Wight in 1969.
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