What comes after survival?

The goal was always to get to the other side of grief. The mantra was “things get better,” and they did. I made it to the other side, but grief didn’t end there. And so I find myself asking, Now what?

On September 26, 2023, my partner, Paul Knox, was murdered while walking our dog Bruno to our local coffee shop. That day, I lost the one person I had waited my whole life for. Our boy Bruno escaped the scene and made it back to the coffee shop. Miles away, I received a text that something was wrong. From that moment until Paul’s last breath in front of me, every minute became permanently timestamped in my mind.

8:45 a.m. — The Morning

9:37 a.m. — The Search

11:26 a.m. — The Hospital

5:30 p.m. — The Nightmare

5:40 p.m. — The Goodbye

For more than two years, that day replayed in my head, over and over. The trauma was compounded by bi-monthly court hearings, where I sat feet away from the person who murdered Paul. I had no control over the unimaginable becoming my reality, and I was forced to relive it every time I entered the court room.

Trisha Angeles' late partner, Paul Knox, with their dog, Bruno.

If I wanted to believe life was still worth living, I had to lie to myself that things could be OK. I needed to rewrite the 24 hours that changed everything – not to erase what happened, but to find a way to survive it. I needed something tangible that could overpower the nightmares.

Let It Leave Me became that thing. A narrative dance film reimagining that awful day, with a different ending.

Because the memories were so vivid, I wanted to create a story that could overpower each moment, frame by frame.

I imagined music reshaping the sequence of events and replacing the sounds that had become unbearable. The flatline of the heart monitor became the drums. Swelling guitar strings became emotional peaks. Fragments of Paul’s actual voice recordings brought him back into the film, replacing the sounds of moments when I could hear him asking for help, strapped to a hospital bed.

The image of Paul dying in front of me became something I could reshape through light and shadow. The memory of my body panicking, reacting to something it couldn’t comprehend, became the dancer’s movement. And when the dancer finally released the shirt that actually belonged to Paul, I wanted to believe that letting go was possible.

Trisha Angeles with Paul Knox.

I thought finishing the film might mean the grief was over. That there would be some kind of happy ending waiting for me. I was proud of the courage it took to tell the story. I was grateful to collaborate with such talented people, who I am lucky to call friends. As a team, we brought cinematography, sound design and movement together to create something that felt bigger than the experience itself.

I couldn’t wait to show the world. Look what I made out of this. Look what I survived.

The premiere was beautiful, everything I had hoped it would be. A room full of community, people coming together to not only watch the film, but also talk about an experience we will all inevitably face one day. I found myself speaking about the film with a confidence I hadn’t felt since Paul’s death. I could talk about the nightmares, the sounds, the images, the movement.

Director Trisha Angeles guides dancer Hope Spears during the filming of Let It Leave Me.

For a moment, I felt like I had done it. I had made it through something no one should ever have to endure. But there was one person I wanted to come home to and share it with. The person I turned to during the hardest moments and the reason why I had to make it.

At the end of the night, I just wanted to throw my bag on the table, take that damn uncomfortable bra off and tell Paul that the playback wasn’t perfect because we were outdoors. That the projection couldn’t capture the rich, deep blacks of the shadows or the seamless lighting transitions we had worked so hard to create. Paul would have appreciated that Bruno ate four slices of pizza and nobody stopped him.

But more than anything, I knew he would have been the one to say, “Babe, it was beautiful. Look what you did.”

And with that thought, gravity pulled me back below the baseline of “I'm fine” I had worked so hard to reach. That familiar feeling of getting five steps forward, only to be reminded he’s not here, and suddenly I’m seven miles backward.

The premiere happened. The audience left. The collaborators moved on to their next projects. The emails slowed down. The conversations became less frequent. The thing that had occupied so much of my mind, energy and imagination suddenly became something I used to be working on. I came home, and there was this quiet. Now what?

Director Trisha Angeles on set of Let It Leave Me.

I find myself asking that question whenever things become quiet enough for me to hear my own thoughts. Now what, after the film? Now what, without you? I had become so accustomed to creating out of necessity. The film gave me something to work toward. Maybe the process itself was holding me together.

I wonder if other filmmakers, artists and storytellers experience something similar after completing a project that has taken so much out of them. That strange comedown after a creative high. When something that once consumed every part of you becomes a memory. When the excitement of making gives way to the question of what could possibly come next.

Lately, creating feels more like a chore than a passion, and that scares me.

I made Let It Leave Me because I had to. Because creating it was the only way I knew how to survive what happened. And if that’s true, then I did what I set out to do. I gave those memories somewhere else to live.

But what comes after survival?

How do I find my way back to the curiosity I used to have? The part of me that wanted to make things simply because I was inspired? Because I wanted to see where an idea might take me. I know how to create from necessity. I know how to make something out of pain. What I’m trying to remember is how to create from a place that isn’t trying to save me.

Hope Spears in Trisha Angeles' Let It Leave Me.

I thought finishing the film would mean a happier ending. Maybe I expected it to close a chapter that was never really going to close, because he’s still not here and the film, as beautiful as it is, can never change that.

I still sit here yearning for Paul. I still sit here wishing it all never happened. It’s a weird feeling to be proud of something I made and wish I never had to make it. Because after the journey and process of making this film, I’m still sitting here asking myself: Now what?