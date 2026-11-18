Three Great Things is Talkhouse’s series in which artists tell us about three things they absolutely love. To mark the release of new comedy Loves Company, starring Rachel Dratch and Jack Plotnick, the comedian, actress and podcast host – who is also currently starring in The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Broadway – shared some of the things that she loves most in life. — N.D.

Paranormal Activity

I feel like I'm supposed to list something I read in 10th grade that's my favorite book, but the first thing that comes to mind is a play I just saw, Paranormal Activity. The reason I saw it is I host a podcast called Woo Woo, because I like ghost-y, spooky things, and my co-host Irene Bremis and I interviewed the playwright. The play is not based on the movie, but it's basically a horror movie in the theatre.

I don't go to horror movies, because I'm scared of them. I don't want the anxiety. I did go see Get Out in the movie theater and I loved that, because it was scary, but more about the suspense. I'm not going to go to a slasher movie, though. I'm very susceptible to being the person who’s curled up in their seat. I loved Paranormal Activity, though, because somehow they did an amazing job of making you feel like you were in a horror movie. They had all these weird special effects and built suspense and made it so creepy. I really admired how they constructed a visceral, live horror movie experience; the whole audience was screaming together and then laughing, so it was a communal thing. I don't go to movies as much anymore, but this was something I used to experience a lot more often when I'd be in an audience. So it was a reminder of that feeling, and it stuck with me.

Paranormal Activity is all about going to see something in the theatre with people, which is something I’d almost forgotten about. It was super fun, and so now I'm telling everyone I know to go see it. People will respond, Oh, I don't like scary things, but it's more like roller-coaster scary. It was a giggle at the end, like it is at the end of a little thrill ride. Iris and I talked to the playwright about how he came up with it, and how to create horror on stage. Irene brought up that horror is actually a lot like comedy, because you have to have a surprise in there – punchlines and jump scares both work best when they are unexpected. I don't have a mind for horror movies, so I have no idea how you would think of a good twist, but I guess why I admire people who do think that way.

Margaritas at Rosie’s

My favorite thing to do in New York is to meet up with friends at our margarita place, a Mexican spot called Rosie’s. The way I discovered it is kind of fun: it's the first place I went during Covid, when they’d finally opened up outdoor spaces … but it was literally 25 degrees! I hadn't been out in eight months or more, but I went and met Irene at Rosie’s. We had never been there before; I’d only just heard about it. But we went and sat outside, bundled up in big coats, and got our margaritas. It was such a surreal moment.

But now we get to go back there without the coats and the 25 degree weather. And I just think Rosie’s has the best margarita in New York City. People can disagree if they want, but it's just fun, warm vibes there. I feel like I always go back to the same three restaurants here in New York. Whenever I try somewhere new, I'm always like, Yeah, that was good, but it's not one of the places I love. I like the familiarity of Rosie’s, where I know what I’m getting and I know who I’m going to see there and that I’ll have fun. I’m out in the city, but I’m also in my own little world.

I like going out to Rosie’s with my “gal pals,” or whatever you want to call them. I hang out with fun, funny people who, if you're feeling down, will also have good wisdom for you, just like I hopefully have for them. So, not everyone has to be a barrel of laughs all the time, but I just like to catch up with my lady friends / amateur therapists. We don’t do it every week or anything like that, but we keep it spontaneous and whenever we meet up, it’s really fun.

Cape Cod

My favorite place is Cape Cod. I'm from Massachusetts, so I love New England. Cape Cod is where I went on vacations as a kid, and it’s just kind of my happy place. We would go to the town of Dennis, near Brewster. It's not pretentious at all, it's just a small town that feels rooted in nature, and happens to be the place I was kind of planted.

I like Cape Cod because it's just super chill and the smell of the beach there really brings back memories. To me, it's not like any other beach. So, when I'm there, the smell brings back memories of those beaches I went to as a kid, and of the sand, in particular. It's like my baby bird imprint of “This is what the ocean is.”

Some of my earliest memories are from being on the beach on the cape. I used to read a lot and I’d have a little stack of books on the beach with me. I also remember going for ice cream, which was a family ritual. The sound of the waves brings it all back as a vivid sensory memory.