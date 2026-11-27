Mood Board is our column where artists share a few of the things that inspired their new record. This time, the members of the South Korean band LEENALCHI tell us how Moonrise Kingdom, anime, and more helped shape Sugungga — out now on Luaka Bop.

— Annie Fell, Editor-in-chief, Talkhouse Music

1. The school performance scene in the film Moonrise Kingdom

I found the scenes of numerous children wearing animal masks, moving between the stage and backstage, fantastical and beautiful.

— Jang Young Gyu

2. Eric Timothy Carlson’s lyric video work

His lyric video work, featuring distinctive typography and symbolic graphics, was another point of reference.

— Jang Young Gyu



3. “Mao Mao Mao” — the meaning behind the title

The “Mao” in the new song “Mao Mao Mao” comes from hajimao, a Korean expression meaning “don’t do it.” Because of the pronunciation, it also brings Mao Zedong and cats to mind. Those two associations stayed with me throughout the creative process.

— Jang Young Gyu

4. Anime such as Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water and Future Boy Conan.

Rather than being inspired by anything in particular, I found myself thinking about anime I enjoyed as a child, such as Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water and Future Boy Conan. Perhaps it’s because they portray complex, weighty worlds in a playful way.

— Ahn Yi Ho