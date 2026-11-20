Mood Board is our column where artists share a few things that inspired their new record. This week, Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Claud tells us how a ‘90s children’s book illustration, gay witchcraft, and Harry Nilsson helped shape their new record Me and the Music — out now on Dead Oceans.

— Annie Fell, Editor-in-chief, Talkhouse Music

1. Animal Parade

I found this painting on the curb the week I moved into my apartment. I did some research and it’s done by a ‘90s children’s book illustrator named Nancy Carlson. This painting hangs in my living room and became a huge source of inspiration for Me and the Music because of how playful and sweet it is.

2. Gay Witchcraft

This book started as a gag gift between me and my friends, and one day in deep desperation I considered earnestly reading it. That was the inspiration behind the song “Gay Witchcraft.”

3. The Point

My favorite movie and album by my favorite artist Harry Nilsson. This movie was a big inspiration for the visual world of the record. I also recently got a tattoo of the dog, Arrow.