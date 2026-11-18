Bob Cilman is the founder and director of the Young@Heart Chorus, a choir of people over age 75 founded in 1982 in Northampton, MA; Noah Britton is a singer/songwriter and the co-founder of the band The Best Thing Ever. With The Best Thing Ever, Noah recently performed at Joe’s Pub in Manhattan, alongside sets from Ike Ufomadu, Bill Taft, Sidney Gish, Stephin Merritt, with The Best Thing Ever being backed up by Young@Heart NYC with David Nagler (with Bob Cilman in the audience). A recording of the set is available now on Bandcamp — the first time The Best Thing Ever has released any music to the public, after over 23 years of making films and performance art. Young@Heart will perform at the Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton on November 22 at 3 PM. Ahead of the show, Bob and Noah caught up.

— Annie Fell, Editor-in-chief, Talkhouse Music

Noah Britton: How are you?

Bob Cilman: Oh, I'm good. Getting older by the day.

Noah: Unlike the rest of us, right?

Bob: Right, yeah.

Noah: What will you do when you hit 75? Will you officially join (Young@Heart)?

Bob: I don't know. I think I'll push the minimum age up to 80.

Noah: I look forward to when you're like, "No one under 100 may join."

Bob: [Laughs.] Be a hell of a group, right?

Noah: So, thanks a lot for doing this. I'm so, so, so excited about this record.

Bob: Oh, my god, I just listened to it. It's incredible.

Noah: I'm so proud. Thank you so much. Truly, we held off on releasing any music before now because The Best Thing Ever's standards are so high. I was like, "If we don't release the best music..." We recorded a seven-inch 20 years ago and I refused to put it out because I was like, "It's pretty good, but it's not that good." And so this is actually the first time I've been like, "This is really, really perfect." And wow, such an honor to get Young@Heart on the tracks.

Bob: It's really — I don't want to say “raw,” but really kind of honest. There's something when you listen to it, it's just not anything you expect to hear. And the silences are so beautiful and the chorus sounds like people on the street behind you. There's something very real and in the moment about it that's cool.

Noah: Thank you. Yeah, I've never had my music sound exactly the way it does in my head before, and now I finally got it where it's like, "This is what I've been seeking" — that eureka moment, [the discovery of] displacement or whatever.

Bob: How will it be released? I mean, I don't even know how that gets done anymore.

Noah: I've thought about it a lot and I was like, "Well, I think we'll have the Bandcamp first and then eventually I'll have the video go up because the video was so great.” Everybody who performed was so amazing. I haven't talked to Ike [Ufomadu] or Sidney [Gish] about whether they want to be included, but just our set with the chorus is so perfect. My mom was like, "It's too bad you're cutting out all the talking in between." I was like, "It's true. The talking was great, but no one wants to hear those jokes twice. They want to hear the songs twice, hopefully, but the jokes...” I know live records can be amazing, but you're like, "Alright, I don't need to hear you talking to the audience for a minute, get to the music.”

Bob: But you're the kind of king of patter.

Noah: Thank you. The video will have that stuff in it for sure, and so that'll be really amazing. But I'm kind of modeling it on — you know who Cameron Winter is?

Bob: No.

Noah: He sings in a band called Geese.

Bob: Oh, I've been hearing about Geese left and right.

Noah: Yeah, they're very, very, very popular, probably the biggest rock band in the world now. And so he made a solo record at Carnegie Hall, which he just released, and it's incredible. It's so beautiful. You'll love it. Honestly, some of those songs would be really incredible for the chorus to do… But he's an amazing pianist and an amazing singer and amazing songwriter. So it's just him and piano, the whole album, and it's so gorgeous. And what they did was they released the album and then they made a movie of the performance. Paul Thomas Anderson and Benny Safdie filmed him playing live, and that movie will be out in theaters at some point pretty soon, which is a really weird way to do it. But I'm going to try just being like, “OK, I feel like this record's as good as Cameron Winter's, so I'm going to put out the record, audio only, see what happens, and then get the video out on YouTube.” I think not putting the music anywhere but Bandcamp feels right, just because The Best Thing Ever... Our standards were always really high as far as even who we worked with and the integrity of the band. So I was like, "I don't really want to be involved with the streaming world. It feels too dirty for The Best Thing Ever." Even though my own personal music's on there, but just having higher standards I think is important for this band only. Held me back at times, but...

Bob: You put it out in little bits. People who love your stuff will be so excited about it.

Noah: Well, thanks.

The Young@Heart albums, by the way, are in my top albums. I mean, Mostly Live, I've listened to so much. And the more recent one too, there's so many beautiful tracks on there. And so it's truly incredible to be like, "Wow, The Best Thing Ever making a record with this incredible band. Wow." David's piano was so nice. He's an incredible pianist. We only rehearsed for this one time, and I don't just mean with the chorus. I mean, [over the last two years] The Best Thing Ever only rehearsed that one time that morning of the show. And when we were rehearsing with David, he kept making mistakes, but they were always the same ones. I was like, "Wait, are you playing a note-for-note transcript of the live version I sent you?" And he was like, "Yeah." I was like, "OK, those are actual mistakes. You don't need to replicate those." What an incredible thing that he was just like, "OK, here's where they messed up. I gotta do it exactly that way." I was like, Maybe this guy's not as good at piano as I thought. Then I was like, No, he's way better than I ever imagined because he's doing the mistakes on purpose.

Bob: Yeah, he's pretty meticulous.

Noah: That was such a joy. I wish Jen [Page] had played cello more in the last two years, which is to say more than the one day that we did the show. She hadn't played at all.

Bob: She sounded great though.

Noah: Yeah, she's the best. And obviously her singing is still top-notch, as you can hear on “Chips.” [Laughs.] Truly the worst singer I've ever worked with.

Bob: She's got such a great personality.

Noah: Exactly. She makes up for it with enthusiasm, and she's the most creative person I ever worked with. I love this band so much. And as I said in the show, [this show happened after] 18 years of hoping this would happen someday. Really, really amazing… I would happily play this show every day for the rest of my life.

Bob: Let's put it on the road.

Noah: Hey, if Young@Heart wants to tour with me, I'll do it, although it will be a challenge. When was the last time you all did a real multi-show tour?

Bob: Probably 2018. We did Holland and Belgium.

Noah: That's incredible. How big of a choir did you bring?

Bob: About 25 people, six band people. It was an entourage of about 35. We went to Japan twice… It's amazing. At the time I thought, Well, this should be just so much fun for people. Now that I'm one of them, it's like, Wow, man, what was I thinking?

Noah: Sure. And the answer is, you gave them one of the last great experiences they'll ever have, probably.

Bob: Yeah, that's what I always tell people when they say, "Isn't it sad that you have to see people go?" I say, "Yeah, but I got to see them have the most fun in their life at the end of it. That was a really cool thing.”

Noah: Yeah, you're kind of like a death doula, except the happy version…

Let's talk about the upcoming Young@Heart show in Northampton.

Bob: We started working on the show in June, and we knew it was going to be three weeks after the election, and we didn't know what the mood was going to be like. Last year at that time, we did a show called Ten Alarm Fire: We Won't Show Up. It was really in your face.

Noah: I was there. That was the most overtly political stuff I've seen from Young@Heart, I think.

Bob: Yeah, well, we were in a mood. This time we just didn't know what was going to happen. So we said, "No matter what happens, we can place this in the future and say our future's going to happen—”

Noah: Hopefully!

Bob: Now that the election did happen, it just feels like, wow, that's a big break, because people are already happy. It's the happiest show I've ever done. It's just so positive. It's so beyond what I normally do.

Noah: Oh, that's great. That's really cool to hear it's positive... Positivity is something that there's no downside. I'm really excited for that.

Bob: Your songs “I Love You So Much” and “Chips” — what could be more positive? [Laughs.]

Noah: [Laughs.] I'm excited for people to hear the record and be like, "Oh, these songs are so beautiful." But on track four be like, "What the hell is this?" Just with no context.

Bob: It was like comic relief or something.

Noah: Yeah. I'm really proud — musically, it's the best stuff I've ever been involved with, but then “Chips” with this beautiful trained choir behind us, is the most absurd thing! It's like when Paul McCartney chewed on that Beach Boys record where it's like, "This is funny because it's such a waste.” [Laughs]. These people are so great that it's like you're having them sing this stupid little thing I made up on the spot in the backseat on tour.

Bob: They're totally up for it.

Noah: And it made me so happy. You never know, generation gap-wise, what we all think is funny. And that one, I think everybody was on board like, "OK, this song is pretty funny.”

Bob: My favorite generation was the first one that I worked with Young@Heart, and they were the World War I generation. They were really funny. They talked in a language that it didn't even seem like anything I knew. They had all these phrases and stuff, and I was just laughing the whole time. And then two guys who were drag queens showed up, and they really changed the whole tenor of the thing. It was so much fun. It was incredible.

Noah: And so that was the moment where you're like, "It's time to make this funny?"

Bob: Well, to make it just different. When people hear “senior citizen choir,” they fall asleep before you finish the sentence.

Noah: What I find when I tell young people about it, they're all really excited because — I feel like this may have changed in the last 40 years, but that's a really novel concept now. And it seems like once upon a time, there'd just be boring choirs doing, I don't know, “Yankee Doodle” or whatever.

Bob: Yeah, exactly.

Noah: I feel like I haven't heard about one of those in a long time. Maybe they still exist very under the radar, but it seems like maybe you guys won.

Bob: Yeah, I think so. And the other choirs sort of hated what they were doing. [Laughs.] I didn't direct it at first. I just put it together, and we had one of those people who wanted to create one of those choirs, and she was having them sing, “Where Have You Been Billy Boy, Billy Boy?” We were all, going “Ehhh...” Then we started playing around with music they didn't know. I said, "Well, that's kind of interesting. I've never heard that." It wound up being good for their brains too. They had to learn new stuff. And then young people really took to them because they were playing in their sandbox, but not in a way that they recognized. So it was kind of cool.

Noah: No, for sure. And that's something I hope there's a lot more of, even songs I don't know because they're too new. I'm old, so I don't know what 20-year-olds like necessarily. I play music with a lot of them, but sometimes they're like, "Check out this Olivia Rodrigo song." I'm like, "I've heard one of her songs once. OK." And in their mind, she's like Paul McCartney.

Bob: The New York group does one of her songs, “All-American Bitch,” which is a good song… The way I learn about new music is, Young@Heart has a prison program where we create choirs in prisons, bring three of our people to come sing and become part of the group that's been created. And they're the ones who teach me about what's happening right now. I learn a lot about new music from them.

Noah: Something I listened to a lot was that stunningly beautiful version the prison did of... Oh, what is that song called? It was an ‘80s R&B song, like Prince or something. There's this really beautiful falsetto singing, and then there's another singer doing it lower…

Bob: Not the Stevie B song?

Noah: Yeah, probably. I listen to it a lot, but I'd never heard the song [before your version]... Is it “Because I Love You?”

Bob: Yes.

Noah: OK, yeah. That song is so gorgeous

Bob: The guy who did it had never sung before.

Noah: Wow! His voice is amazing.

Bob: He had no idea he had a voice. It was one of those great things where you walk in and all of a sudden you hear him and you say, “Do you realize what kind of voice you have?” And he didn't. I love the version of it because it's in the prison and this other guy does his rap to introduce it and he wrote the rap, and it's really good.

Noah: It is. That's something I love about Young@Heart, how much you find people who have this amazing natural talent and maybe never knew. It makes me think, as I imagined over the last 20 years, One day I gotta perform with them when I'm 75, but I was like, Maybe they won't like me because I'm too trained.

Bob: We have both. What we don't like about trained people is when they think they're better than the other people. That becomes a real problem — people who have a real attitude about their voice as being somehow superior just don't really work with Young@Heart. Some of my favorite voices in Young@Heart have nothing to do with being so incredibly musical. It has something to do with being able to express their personhood through a song. And it may not be the most beautiful sounding thing, but there's something about it that you go, "Wow, how can you do that?" I've always liked the egalitarian nature of the chorus. You don't get any specialness because you're a great singer. You don't get any specialness because you have money. None of those things buy you anything in Young@Heart.

You can see Young@Heart this Sunday, November 22, at the Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton, MA.

The Best Thing Ever's The Best Show Possible (w/ Young@Heart NYC) is available now on Bandcamp.