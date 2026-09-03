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Massachusetts: Regionalism, Material Memory and the Stories They Tell

Massachusetts: Regionalism, Material Memory and the Stories They Tell

By Sing For Science

11:30 PM EDT on September 2, 2026

How do the specific objects and places of our past shape our understanding of personal and collective history?

In this episode of Sing for Science, singer-songwriter  ⁨Jensen McRae  sits down with Williams College historian Dr. Christine DeLucia to explore the intersections of songwriting, material culture, and historical memory.

Starting with a deep dive into the specific imagery of Jensen’s song "Massachusetts"—specifically the lyric referencing a souvenir pilgrim ashtray—they examine how ordinary objects serve as powerful conduits for memory.

#SingForScience #JensenMcRae #ChristineDeLucia #massachusetts #songwriting #MaterialCulture #HistoricalMemory #WilliamsCollege #SciencePodcast #MusicAndHistory #PublicHistory #PodcastsOnYouTube

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