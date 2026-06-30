Jennifer Lopez Defends Her 4 Hottest Takes

In this episode of SubwayTakes Uncut, Jennifer Lopez sits down with Kareem Rahma and breaks down her 4 hottest takes on what makes a real New Yorker, why breakups aren't failures, why self-love should be taught in school, why every day deserves red carpet energy, and why life should always feel romantic and sexy. Jennifer also talks about:• why growing up in the Bronx shaped who she is• the real story behind the Versace dress that inspired Google Images• working alongside Jim Carrey on In Living Color• why heartbreak can completely change your life for the better• the biggest lesson she learned from divorce and motherhood• why emotional intelligence matters more than book smarts• how to stop losing yourself in relationships• why confidence comes from doing the work on yourself• her love of New York summers and late-night dinners• and why she thinks Google still owes her a checkCredits: Host: Kareem Rahma Creators and Producers: Kareem Rahma & Andrew Kuo Creative Producer and Editor: Tyler Christie Associate Producers: Ramy Shafi & Madyson Hearsh Cameras: Anthony DiMieri & Tian Sippel & Jake Lazovick Interstitial Footage: Jake Lazovick Photography: Marcus Maddox Mixer: Dale Eisinger Title Sequence and Graphic Design: Emily Chin-Longobardi Artwork: Andrew Lawandus & Zack Evans Theme Music: Tyler McCauleyLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices