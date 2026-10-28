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Jawdropped (Roman Zangari and Kyra Morling)

By Music Person

5:00 AM EDT on October 28, 2026

Roman Zangari and Kyra Morling of Jawdropped from Los Angeles, CA. Roman, Kyra and Dylan discuss the LA vibe crisis, acting, how awesome 2029 is gonna be, music scene points of entry, never having social media, going down the Lemonhole, the viral Jawdropped Challenge, Bub & Grandma’s employing the broader LA touring musician network, and natural wine.

+ Roman and Kyra each give us a letter of recommendation.

Artists we mentioned:

Elliott Smith, Silverside Pickups, Gram Parsons, Alms, Lemonheads, Smashing Pumpkins, Guided By Voices, Dinosaur Jr., Juliana Hatfield, Blake Babies, Tom Petty, Neil Young, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Acetone.

Artists we mentioned:

Star Moles, Babe Rainbow, Kevin Basco, Rubber Band Gun, Jockstrap, Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Dior, John Mayer, Margaret Glaspy, John Andrews & the Yawns, Kolb, Sam Amidon, Beth Orton, Charli XCX, Raspberries, Nick Lowe, Eduardo Mateo, Hannah Cohen, Feist, Luke Combs, Marren Morris, Cody Johnson.

Follow Music Person on Instagram at @musicpersonpodcast.

Subscribe to the Music Person Quarterly on Substack. It's a listening companion to the podcast that takes you even deeper into the music life. Featuring playlists, album reccs, guest posts from music friends, Dylan's blog, and behind-the-scenes insights.

Find more illuminating podcasts on the ⁠⁠⁠⁠Talkhouse Podcast Network⁠⁠⁠⁠.

Visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠talkhouse.com⁠⁠⁠⁠ to read essays, reviews, and more.

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