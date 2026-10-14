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James Austin Johnson

James Austin Johnson on Christian ska, handwritten signs in Brooklyn, and the correct pronunciation of Moleskine.

By That's How I Remember It

5:00 AM EDT on October 14, 2026

James Austin Johnson is my guest on this episode of That’s How I Remember It. James is a cast member of SNL, best known for his impersonation of our current president. He also does a masterful Bob Dylan, with a loving attention to detail. His great new comedy special He’ll Yeah is out now. We talked about that as well as trusting an editor, the correct pronunciation of Moleskine, Christian ska, Bill Frisell, handwritten signs in Brooklyn, and so much more. Really an incredible guest, this one was a blast. Listen and subscribe!

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