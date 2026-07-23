Debbii Dawson: Everybody’s Missing Their Medullas (Psychophysics with Daw-An Wu)

How does the brain transform the physical world into the rich inner experience we call reality? Singer-songwriter Debbii Dawson joins Caltech neuroscientist Dr. Daw-An Wu for a conversation inspired by her songs "Where Have All the Good Men Gone" and "Chemical Attraction." Together they explore psychophysics, the science of perception, asking how illusion, consciousness, free will, love, and even spirituality emerge from the brain's interpretation of the world around us. From medullas to panpsychism, this wide-ranging discussion examines the mysterious space where objective reality becomes subjective experience.