Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

984. – Chris & Jason

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on August 17, 2026

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in New York, and Jason is home in L.A. We chat about Shania Twain, the incomprehensible fashion statements of Gen Z, This Is Us’ Chrissy Metz being forced to defend her jab, fact-checking Nicole Kidman’s allyship, Chris getting closer to pulling the trigger on Starlink, the heated driveways out on Sterling Point, TJ predicting box office success for the Rolling Loud film, Chris making his case for San Francisco, Jason predicting the Soho House-ification of cities, the brunch menu at Frenchette, the rise of pancakes, and a trip to the Whitney Biennial.twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

Mean Streets with Miriam Bale

Blank Check with Griffin & David
August 16, 2026
Podcast

822: How to Build a Bakery at an Artisan Market with Zeena Lattouf Joy

This Is TASTE
August 14, 2026
Podcast

983. – Chris & Jason

How Long Gone
August 14, 2026
Podcast

L’Rain

Sheroes
August 14, 2026
Podcast

Melissa Etheridge Talks with Maggie Rose on the Talkhouse Podcast

"Life is long—do what you love."

Talkhouse Podcast, Melissa Etheridge, and Maggie Rose
August 13, 2026
Podcast

Ep. 308 | WRITING EXERCISE: Go DEEPER With Your Characters

The Screenwriting Life
August 13, 2026