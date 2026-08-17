984. – Chris & Jason

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in New York, and Jason is home in L.A. We chat about Shania Twain, the incomprehensible fashion statements of Gen Z, This Is Us’ Chrissy Metz being forced to defend her jab, fact-checking Nicole Kidman’s allyship, Chris getting closer to pulling the trigger on Starlink, the heated driveways out on Sterling Point, TJ predicting box office success for the Rolling Loud film, Chris making his case for San Francisco, Jason predicting the Soho House-ification of cities, the brunch menu at Frenchette, the rise of pancakes, and a trip to the Whitney Biennial.twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices