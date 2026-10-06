A DIGGER’S LIFE – T2 & Peter Dunton

Episode Info Season 7

Episode 59

The British prog greats "T2" are a legendary footnote in the record collecting world... a tragedy-tinged, kind of 'what-if' band that still commands a small cult of fans. But lesser known are the various offshoots of their leader, Peter Dunton. This is a very special man with an odd, gnome-ish voice who created a uniquely holy atmosphere in his work. And while he's technically a "footnote" entity for most diggers, he remains an island of greatness with his own blueprint that seems to stand calmly within the storm of the 60's alone.

This episode could've easily been called "LONER LEGENDS", but its a great occasion to set up a new kind of series where we begin digging with no sense of where we'll end up. This is a celebration of history and the naive curiosity that we all begin with before we eventually know too much. Hopefully "A Digger's Life" will spawn many more of these spontaneous adventures to come...