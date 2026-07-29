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976. – Steven Phillips-Horst

By How Long Gone

12:40 AM EDT on July 29, 2026

Our friend Steven Phillips-Horst returns to the pod. You know him from his podcast hosting and sharp writing, but his new play, The Last Mad Man, appears this year at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. We chat with him from his new-ish home in Scotland about mulch, sand, emotional real estate, how every house has a "drop zone," a lackluster nude massage, being a botanist's wife, seeing Melania in a Scottish theater, just how big magic is over there, reminiscing about his COVID copywriter days, Steven does an ad read just to feel something, Chris hating linen, kilt wearing, and Jason's improv premiere.instagram.com/buddha_phwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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