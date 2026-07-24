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974. – Brandon Flowers

By How Long Gone

12:45 AM EDT on July 24, 2026

Brandon Flowers is a musician best known for being in The Killers. His new solo record, Thrasher, is out August 21. We chat with Brandon about how he feels about New York City, the Nashville system of recording, seeing the Pet Shop Boys in the crowd at a Ladytron show in early-2000s London, the similarities between the English countryside and Utah, taking on a character as a songwriter, getting into football with his kids, how long it's been since he opened for someone, some Johnny Marr stories, growing up in Las Vegas, the reception to Sam's Town, and why they stopped having people come onstage to play with them.twitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.cominstagram.com/brandonflowersLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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