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967. – Matthew Schnipper

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on July 8, 2026

New York-based writer Matthew Schnipper returns to the show. His much-praised new memoir, Rise Above, about the sudden death of his one-year-old son, Renzo, five years ago, is out soon. We chat about Chris arriving in London, Disney+’s The Shards, purging his death metal T-shirts, having a colostomy bag at age 14, the The Crow (1994) soundtrack, writing through the anger, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” Bladee’s lyricism, getting Bill Callahan to read his audiobook, Henry Rollins turning down an interview, and his wife discovering her love for F1.instagram.com/matthewschnippertwitter.com/donetodeathtwitter.com/themjeanshowlonggone.comLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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