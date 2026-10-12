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851: Eric Sze’s Cookbook Puts a Question Mark on Taiwanese Food on Purpose

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on October 12, 2026

Eric Sze first joined the show amid research for his debut cookbook, Taiwanese?. The book will be released later this month, and I speak with the Wenwen chef about his deep research around lu rou fan, what “authentically inauthentic” really means on the page versus the plate, and how his sparkling book brings fresh perspective to both Taiwanese food and culture. 

Also on the show, Matt shares some of his recent restaurant visits in northern California, including stops at Valley, El Molino Central, and Flour + Water Pizzeria.

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