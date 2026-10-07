849: Where New York Is Actually Eating This Fall with Resy’s Deanna Ting 

Resy’s managing editor, Deanna Ting, is back to talk all about New York City restaurants. She and Matt work through the Resy Hit List, with stops at a British Indian chophouse in Hudson Yards, the Houseman chef’s seafood follow-up in East Williamsburg, Dominican-Texas barbecue in Bushwick, and a fine-dining vet’s Greenpoint bistro, plus her own guide to 31 tasting and prix-fixe menus under $100.
Some of the Resy and Tock restaurants mentioned on the episode:
Cynthia
Good Time Country Buffet
C as in Charlie
Kisa
Arthur
Atoboy
Falansai
6 Restaurant
Aquavit
Dirt Candy
Smithereens
Zoli
Houseman
Lei
Makina Cafe
Ha's Snack Bar
4 Charles Prime Rib
Theodora
Ambassadors Clubhouse
Passerine
Kidilum
Elder
Hommali
Narkara
Fish Cheeks
Bangkok Supper Club
Txikito
Bar Bête
Mắm
Zimmi's
Bar Chimera
The views expressed in this podcast are those of the speakers – not Resy—and do not constitute professional business advice.