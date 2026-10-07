Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

849: Where New York Is Actually Eating This Fall with Resy’s Deanna Ting 

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on October 7, 2026

Resy’s managing editor, Deanna Ting, is back to talk all about New York City restaurants. She and Matt work through the Resy Hit List, with stops at a British Indian chophouse in Hudson Yards, the Houseman chef’s seafood follow-up in East Williamsburg, Dominican-Texas barbecue in Bushwick, and a fine-dining vet’s Greenpoint bistro, plus her own guide to 31 tasting and prix-fixe menus under $100.

Some of the Resy and Tock restaurants mentioned on the episode:

Cynthia

Good Time Country Buffet

C as in Charlie

Kisa

Arthur

Atoboy

Falansai

6 Restaurant 

Aquavit

Dirt Candy

Smithereens

Zoli

Houseman

Lei

Makina Cafe

Ha's Snack Bar 

4 Charles Prime Rib 

Theodora

Ambassadors Clubhouse

Passerine

Kidilum

Elder

Hommali

Narkara

Fish Cheeks

Bangkok Supper Club

Txikito

Bar Bête

Mắm

Zimmi's

Bar Chimera

The views expressed in this podcast are those of the speakers – not Resy—and do not constitute professional business advice.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

Transmissions :: Peanut Butter Wolf

Peanut Butter Wolf reflects on 30 years of Stones Throw.

Aquarium Drunkard's Transmissions
October 7, 2026
Podcast

1005. – Kurt Vile

How Long Gone
October 6, 2026
Podcast

A DIGGER’S LIFE – T2 & Peter Dunton

Emil Amos' Drifter's Sympathy
October 6, 2026
Podcast

Nobody’s Ever Asked Me That: Jaboukie Young-White

The popular comedian and actor, who can now be seen in The Love Hypothesis, goes deep on dreams, duppies and dung beetles.

October 6, 2026
Podcast

848: Kendal Mitchell Turns Eggshells Into Servingware: A Design Intervention for Food Waste

This Is TASTE
October 5, 2026
Podcast

1004. – Chris & Jason

How Long Gone
October 5, 2026