849: Where New York Is Actually Eating This Fall with Resy’s Deanna Ting 

Resy’s managing editor, Deanna Ting, is back to talk all about New York City restaurants. She and Matt work through the Resy Hit List, with stops at a British Indian chophouse in Hudson Yards, the Houseman chef’s seafood follow-up in East Williamsburg, Dominican-Texas barbecue in Bushwick, and a fine-dining vet’s Greenpoint bistro, plus her own guide to 31 tasting and prix-fixe menus under $100.

Some of the Resy and Tock restaurants mentioned on the episode:

Cynthia

Good Time Country Buffet

C as in Charlie

Kisa

Arthur

Atoboy

Falansai

6 Restaurant

Aquavit

Dirt Candy

Smithereens

Zoli

Houseman

Lei

Makina Cafe

Ha's Snack Bar

4 Charles Prime Rib

Theodora

Ambassadors Clubhouse

Passerine

Kidilum

Elder

Hommali

Narkara

Fish Cheeks

Bangkok Supper Club

Txikito

Bar Bête

Mắm

Zimmi's

Bar Chimera

The views expressed in this podcast are those of the speakers – not Resy—and do not constitute professional business advice.